Seele-N Price Hits $0.0124 (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $42.15 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00054470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.06 or 0.00354810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00025514 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech.

