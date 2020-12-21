Sei Investments Co. Acquires 1,731 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $1,210,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 519.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after acquiring an additional 278,860 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $67.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.49. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.