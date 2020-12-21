Sei Investments Co. Acquires 337,721 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 337,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.51% of Heron Therapeutics worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRTX. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,873,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,873,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,717,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

HRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $18.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.49. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.