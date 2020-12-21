Sei Investments Co. Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Yum China by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,326,000 after purchasing an additional 151,136 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth $1,879,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 12.0% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.56. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.97.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

