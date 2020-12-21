Sei Investments Co. Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286,410 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Vipshop worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $305,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,925,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,338,000 after buying an additional 80,590 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.