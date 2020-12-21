Sei Investments Co. Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 190.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.3% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 62,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $858,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 126.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 185,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,422,000 after purchasing an additional 103,631 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.7% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.04.

NYSE:SYK opened at $240.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.86 and a 200-day moving average of $205.39. The company has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $242.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

