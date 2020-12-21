Sei Investments Co. Invests $7.32 Million in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 276,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.30% of Avient as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $29,558,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $3,661,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

NASDAQ AVNT opened at $39.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08. Avient Co. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $40.74.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

