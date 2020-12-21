Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,962 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of KB Home worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 122.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in KB Home by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on KBH. Zelman & Associates cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.41.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,583 shares of company stock valued at $16,975,408 over the last ninety days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $35.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $42.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

