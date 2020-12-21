Selfkey (KEY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.81 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Tidex, ABCC and RightBTC. Selfkey has a market cap of $7.81 million and $720,663.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00054220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00357335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00027353 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Selfkey is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,513,807,381 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ABCC, RightBTC, Binance, Kucoin, Tidex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

