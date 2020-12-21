Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.02.

Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,056. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $27.54.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

