Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $835.63 Million

Analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to post $835.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $847.00 million and the lowest is $828.04 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $846.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ST. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.93. 19,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,775 shares of company stock worth $5,626,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.