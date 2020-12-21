Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $219,135.09 and $14,293.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.00357350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00027081 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

SENC is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

