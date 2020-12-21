Sentinel Hits Market Capitalization of $7.82 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $50,640.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.