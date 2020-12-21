Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SECCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SECCF stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Serco Group has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

