Sergio Cadavid Sells 4,342 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 4,342 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $193,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE JBL opened at $42.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $45.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Jabil by 14.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 266.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $1,837,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

