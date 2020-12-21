Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Director Eric Keitz Acquires 4,000 Shares

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Director Eric Keitz bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $284,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SVBI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.20. 1,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Severn Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $92.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Severn Bancorp alerts:

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Severn Bancorp stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,478 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.53% of Severn Bancorp worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Severn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.