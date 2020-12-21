SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHSP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SharpSpring in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ SHSP opened at $16.92 on Monday. SharpSpring has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $196.20 million, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.52.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. Research analysts expect that SharpSpring will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other SharpSpring news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHSP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SharpSpring by 26.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 3rd quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

