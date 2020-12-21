Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) versus i-CABLE Communications (OTCMKTS:ICABY) Critical Survey

i-CABLE Communications (OTCMKTS:ICABY) and Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get i-CABLE Communications alerts:

57.1% of Shaw Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shaw Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for i-CABLE Communications and Shaw Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i-CABLE Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Shaw Communications 0 3 6 0 2.67

Shaw Communications has a consensus target price of $26.71, indicating a potential upside of 50.76%. Given Shaw Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shaw Communications is more favorable than i-CABLE Communications.

Volatility & Risk

i-CABLE Communications has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shaw Communications has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares i-CABLE Communications and Shaw Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i-CABLE Communications N/A N/A N/A Shaw Communications 12.55% 10.86% 4.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares i-CABLE Communications and Shaw Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i-CABLE Communications $148.16 million 0.41 -$50.65 million N/A N/A Shaw Communications $4.05 billion 2.15 $551.39 million $1.08 16.41

Shaw Communications has higher revenue and earnings than i-CABLE Communications.

Summary

Shaw Communications beats i-CABLE Communications on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

i-CABLE Communications Company Profile

i-CABLE Communications Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated communications services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Media, and Telecommunications segments. Its Media segment offers television subscription, domestic free television program, advertising, channel carriage, television relay, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related services. The company's Telecommunications segment includes operations related to broadband internet access, portal operations, and mobile content licensing; and telephony, network leasing, network construction, and mobile agency services, as well as other related businesses. It owns and operates wireline telecommunications network, which provides media and telecommunications services to approximately two million households. The company also produces television and multimedia content focusing on news, information, sports, and entertainment. In addition, it provides technical services; and film production, distribution, and licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities. The Wireless segment provides wireless services for voice and data communications serving customers in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta through Freedom Mobile; and in British Columbia and Alberta through Shaw Mobile. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cablesystems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for i-CABLE Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-CABLE Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.