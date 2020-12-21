Shift Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Shift has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shift has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $18.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000863 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

