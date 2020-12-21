Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FOUR. Compass Point raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $70.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $70.88.

Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $214.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $68,762,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,364,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 623.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,886,000.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

