ShowHand Hits Market Capitalization of $397,824.93 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 1,898.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $397,824.93 and approximately $20.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 108.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.00357227 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00026476 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

HAND is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

