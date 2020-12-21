SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Raised to $34.00 at Canaccord Genuity

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered SI-BONE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.14.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SIBN stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $961.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. The company had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $88,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 190,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,181,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,732 shares of company stock worth $7,836,827. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 61.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.