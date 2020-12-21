SIBCoin (SIB) Price Tops $0.0234

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $442,349.23 and approximately $3,772.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,141.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.00 or 0.02661881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.69 or 0.00461025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.85 or 0.01386489 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.43 or 0.00637098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00295345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00026834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00074104 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,868,521 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

