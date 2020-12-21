Siemens Healthineers’ (SEMHF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded Siemens Healthineers to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEMHF opened at $50.32 on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.