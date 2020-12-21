Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $14.76.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 10.27%. Analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth approximately $802,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

