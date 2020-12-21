Single Collateral DAI 1-Day Volume Hits $902.00 (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00054572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00351494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025487 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

SAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

