SingularDTV (SNGLS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.99 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. SingularDTV has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $358,110.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00054470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.06 or 0.00354810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00025514 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.