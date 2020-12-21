SingularityNET Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.34 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $39.34 million and $201,200.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

AGI is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,792,236 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

