Skycoin (SKY) Tops One Day Volume of $34,982.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $8.15 million and $34,982.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00141808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.00753402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00166673 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00386851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00115283 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00072303 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.