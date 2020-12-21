SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $5.78

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $5.29. SM Energy shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 298 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on SM. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 5.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 61.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

