Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Cap Tops $1.15 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $1.15 million and $166,036.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion token can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00140486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.68 or 0.00740407 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00168515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00384424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00072079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00108640 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.