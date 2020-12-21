Smith Barney Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

PPRUY stock traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 45,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,263. Kering has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35. The stock has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

