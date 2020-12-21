Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on STWRY. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $10.60 on Monday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

