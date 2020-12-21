Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRNE opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.61. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

