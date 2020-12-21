Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPPI. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.15.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $637.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $8.78.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,481.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $671,013.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,369.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,106. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 260.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,744,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,554 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 194.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

