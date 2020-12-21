Spendcoin (SPND) Market Cap Hits $9.87 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Spendcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Spendcoin has a market cap of $9.87 million and $1.80 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00141469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.00752261 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00176810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00384943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00072617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00111614 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,093,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.