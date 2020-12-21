Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) COO Sells $228,000.00 in Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SPRO opened at $17.70 on Monday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $481.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPRO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

