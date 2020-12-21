Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 44,489 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 144.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,489 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 913.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,857 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GameStop by 352.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 594,935 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 89.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth $1,755,000.

NYSE GME opened at $15.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.42.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

