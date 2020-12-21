Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 154.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 63.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 404,446 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,702,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 275,132 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after acquiring an additional 91,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 506,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 81,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CORE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

CORE opened at $30.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

