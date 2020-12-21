Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 1,379 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VAC opened at $132.43 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $157.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.07.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VAC. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.63.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,501,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,109 shares of company stock worth $6,215,136 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

