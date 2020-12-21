Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of Athira Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at $288,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,510,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the third quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Edelman purchased 1,058,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,008.00.

ATHA stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.87). On average, research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATHA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

