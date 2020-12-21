Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 39,756 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,756 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABCB. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth $238,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 415,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 97,187 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $37.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $43.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $321.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.51 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

