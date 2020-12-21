SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives $32.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.85.

SSRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark upgraded SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. SSR Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SSR Mining by 74.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170,190 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 438.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,448,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after buying an additional 4,435,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 66.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,264,000 after buying an additional 2,636,880 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 40.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,454,000 after buying an additional 1,408,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,668,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

