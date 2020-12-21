SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.01.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSRM opened at $19.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 80.7% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,829,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,135,000 after purchasing an additional 816,826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 37.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 129.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 52,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 11.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.