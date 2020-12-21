STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

STAG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $30.43 on Monday. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,397 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $34,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 58.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,765,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,778,000 after acquiring an additional 650,209 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in STAG Industrial by 465.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,354,000 after acquiring an additional 468,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in STAG Industrial by 112.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 353,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

