Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Receives $81.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Standex International alerts:

SXI stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Standex International has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $941.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.36.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.43 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. Standex International’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standex International will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $173,946.96. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Standex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Standex International by 193.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.