State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 1,330 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $683.02 million, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

