State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys New Shares in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,739 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,644,000 after buying an additional 303,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,219,000 after buying an additional 164,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 133,955 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst stock opened at $56.26 on Monday. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.05 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,426,100 over the last 90 days. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

