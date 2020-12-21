State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,879 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 206.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

GES opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

