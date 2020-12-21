State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 51.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,373 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Meredith were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Meredith by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 67.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 17,748 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Meredith by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Meredith by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meredith by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 245,263 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meredith alerts:

Shares of MDP opened at $18.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $861.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.29. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $36.02.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.87. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $693.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Meredith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.